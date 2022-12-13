A Coalville man who strangled his work colleague has been found guilty of her murder

On the evening of Friday 6 August last year, 23-year-old Megan Newborough

visited Ross McCullum at his home in Windsor Close. However, she did not

return home and her family – with who she lived in Nuneaton – reported her

missing to Warwickshire Police the following day.

They stated she had gone to go for a walk with a man from work, called Ross.

On Saturday 7 August, McCullum was spoken to by officers on the phone and

told them Megan had been to see him, but left that evening. He said had not

heard from her since.

However, using a tracking app, her family identified that her phone

appeared to be in Hermitage Road, Whitwick. As a result, they and police

located it. Officers then went to Windsor Close and arrested McCullum on

suspicion of kidnap.

He was asked by officers if he could say where Megan was. He told them she

was dead and that her body had been left in Charley Road in Woodhouse

Eaves. Officers were immediately deployed to the area and found her in a

remote area, underneath an overgrown hedgerow.

McCullum was further arrested on suspicion of murder and the investigation

was passed to detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit

(EMSOU).

In interview, he told officers he had strangled her before cutting her

throat.

He told police he had then placed her body in the passenger seat of her car

and drove off from his home, disposing of her phone before depositing

Megan’s body at the spot where it was found. He then continued driving,

eventually arriving in Loughborough where he abandoned the vehicle and

returned home.

On 10 August, McCullum was charged with Megan’s murder.

McCullum, 30, denied the offence but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

However today (Monday 12 December)) at Leicester Crown Court, following a

trial spanning several weeks, he was convicted of her murder.

The senior investigating officer from EMSOU – Detective Inspector Jenni

Heggs – said: “First and foremost, my deepest and most sincere condolences

remain with Megan’s family.

“Today’s outcome is the end of a lengthy trial which recounted in great

detail the weeks and days leading up to her death – and McCullum’s attempts

to cover up his actions.

“He has never been able to give a full explanation of why he killed Megan.

This, without doubt, has caused further pain to her family and friends.

“She was only 23, with her whole life ahead of her and I know those who

knew her are still struggling to come to terms with what happened. I hope

today’s outcome provides them with a degree of closure.”