A Colchester woman who tried to save her neighbour’s life after he was stabbed has been recognised with a National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Bravery Award

Roanna White had been watching television on 11 February 2021 when she heard a commotion next door – the home of 22-year-old Alinjavwa Siwale and his younger brother, Suwi.

A Roanna went to investigate, Suwi vaulted the fence into Roanna’s garden and appeared at her back door covered in blood.

Suwi told Roanna that his brother had been attacked and needed help. Roanna called the emergency services and tried to treat a cut on Suwi’s head, but he refused help as he was more concerned about his sibling.

When Roanna’s saw blue lights approaching the house, she ran next door to see if she could help Alinjavwa.

“The door was barricaded so I kicked it three times and fitted through a small gap to get in,” Roanna said. “It was pitch black, there were no lights on. I was absolutely petrified but I was running on adrenaline.”

Roanna went through to the kitchen where she found Alinjavwa lying injured and immediately performed CPR.

She was then joined by police and ambulance crews but tragically Alinjavwa died at the scene.

Alinjavwa, also known as Swizzino, was a keen rapper with a young son and played football for Great Notley FC.

Sheldon McKay, then 25, and Phoenix Lee, then 20, were found guilty of murder and wounding with intent and were given life sentences after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

McKay was told he would serve a minimum of 23 years before being considered for parole, and Lee must serve 24 years.

Reflecting the events of that night, Roanna said:

“I was in shock, and it wasn’t until I left the property and sat in the police car that I lost it. Then the tears came, and the fear came. I was scared afterwards but in the moment, when I was helping somebody, I wasn’t scared at all.

“It was a bit surprised to hear that I’ve been recognised. I’m really touched. I wasn’t expecting it as I don’t think I did anything any normal person wouldn’t do. I had a few tears in my eyes today. I’m very happy to receive the award.”

Roanna was presented with her NPCC Police Public Bravery Awards’ Gold Medal by Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet.

He said: “Roanna’s courage and selflessness was extraordinary as she didn’t know what she would be faced with when she entered the house having called the emergency services.

“She could have potentially been in extreme danger but thought nothing of her own safety and attempted to save the life of man who was fatally wounded.

“Roanna is fully deserving of this recognition for her incredible act of bravery.”