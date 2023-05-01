Monday, May 1, 2023
A commuter has been hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace in north London, putting services in both directions to a halt

by uknip247
A Commuter Has Been Hit By A Train Between Finsbury Park And Alexandra Palace In North London, Putting Services In Both Directions To A Halt

A person was hit by a train today between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace in north London, causing services to be cancelled in both directions

A train moving through Haringey West struck the unidentified passenger, according to a Thameslink representative. It is unknown if the individual was killed.

‘It is with great sadness that we inform you that a person has been hit by a train. ‘personnel are unable to move through the station in both directions while emergency personnel deal with this tragedy,’ said a representative.

