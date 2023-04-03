A computer-generated image has been released by detectives investigating a man acting suspiciously outside two schools in Tunbridge Wells

At around 3.45pm on Wednesday 1 March 2023, a member of the public reported an unknown man talking to a number of unaccompanied schoolgirls on Linden Park Road.

Two days later, just after 3.15pm, a parent reported a similar incident on Saunders Road. It is alleged that the suspect approached a child and also touched their arm.

The child moved away and returned to her parent, who was walking a short distance behind.

The suspect is described as being white and over six feet tall, with dark blonde hair, cut into a ‘curtains’ style. He was wearing a black hooded jumper with the hood up, dark coloured jeans, and white trainers. The man spoke with a British accent and is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40.

We are seeking witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation. Residents with CCTV living near either location or drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time, are also asked to check for relevant footage.

Investigating officer, PC Jack Kinkade, of west Kent’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, said:

‘Following initial enquiries, including a review of CCTV available, the victim has now been able to assist in the creation of a computer generated image.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man, or anybody who was in the area at the time of the incident, who has not yet spoken to the police.

‘We appreciate this incident may cause parents and local residents concern and would like to reassure members of the public that we are continuing to conduct a thorough investigation.’

Anyone with information should call the west Kent appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/40276/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.