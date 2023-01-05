A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by officers investigating a burglary in Deal

Kent Police was called to a property in Cannon Street following a report of a burglary which had taken place between 4.15am and 4.25am on Saturday 17 December 2022.

The occupants had woken up to find an intruder and when confronted by one of them, he made threats to harm them if they did not give him the house keys. A struggle ensued before the offender climbed out of a window and left the house. During the incident a woman was punched. Nothing has been reported stolen.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding the burglary, or recognises the man depicted in the efit.

The offender was described as wearing light coloured trousers, a dark fleece and a light coloured coat. He also wore a dark coloured balaclava which came off during the incident.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/240384/22.