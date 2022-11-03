A computer-generated image of a man has been released after an assault in Ashford

The incident was reported to have taken place at around 9.45pm on Saturday

10 September 2022. A man is alleged to have got out of a vehicle in the

Eureka Leisure Park car park in Rutherford Road and threatened another man

who was sitting in the car park with some friends.

The victim does not know the man, who was with two other people in a car.

The driver of the car reportedly circled the group before the suspect got

out of the passenger seat and threatened the victim with a knife.

The suspect is described as white, around 18 years old, 5 feet and 8 inches

tall and has blonde hair. He was wearing a white vest.

Anyone who recognises the description, the man in the image or has any

other information is urged to call 01843 222289 quoting reference

46/177111/22.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by

calling 0800 555 111 or using their online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.