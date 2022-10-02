The incident happened at around 11pm on Friday 26 August 2022 in Holywell Lane. The victim was walking along the road when four men driving in a silver Volkswagen Touran, are alleged to have asked them to get into their car. The men also asked him what was inside his bag and also appeared interested in the victim’s watch.

He ran away from the car unharmed. Police were called and officers have since worked with the victim to produce images resembling the driver and front seat passenger.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/167445/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or complete the online form on their website.

