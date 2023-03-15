Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A construction company and its director have been fined for health and safety failings after a house partially collapsed

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) visited the property on Caxton Road, Fallowfield, on 22 September 2020 after being informed an exterior wall had collapsed during construction work undertaken by Servotec Ltd.

Following HSE’s visit, a Prohibition Notice was issued to Servotec Limited after the roof on the property was found to be unstable with the company also failing to provide a temporary works design (TWD).

Additionally, HSE issued Improvement Notices to the company for the poor welfare on site and insufficient asbestos survey. HSE has just launched a campaign highlighting the dangers of asbestos and has guidance on the safe working with asbestos.

HSE returned to the site on 25 September 2020 and a second Prohibition Notice was issued to Servotec after another structural problem was identified.

Servotec complied with all of the enforcement action issued.

Following this, HSE set out to investigate the initial cause of the partial building collapse, however the company and its director, Shaun Brae, were not forthcoming with the requested information over a number of months.

A Construction Company And Its Director Have Been Fined For Health And Safety Failings After A House Partially Collapsed - Uknip
Servotec Has Been Fined After Failings Led To A House Partially Collapsing In Manchester

HSE made another visit to the house on 10 February 2021 when further health and safety breaches were found which included inadequate prevention of exposure to silica dust whilst cutting roof tiles. Servotec was then served with a Prohibition Notice and Improvement Notice.

The investigation by HSE found the company failed to comply with this final Improvement Notice and that significant risks across a multitude of areas were present at the site from start to finish, including structural safety, working at height and welfare. As Mr Brae was involved, directly served all Prohibition Notices and had demonstrated a persistent poor attitude and lack of accountability throughout HSE’s interactions, he was also found to have failed to comply in his role as a director.

Servotec Limited, of Mauldeth Road West, Chorlton Cum Hardy, Manchester

pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1), Section 3(1) and Section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £5,000 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 10 March 2023.

Shaun Brae of Repton Avenue, Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1), Section 3(1) and Section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, by virtue of 37(1) of the Act. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 10 March 2023.

HSE inspector Mike Lisle said: “This was a very serious incident, and it is fortunate nobody was injured as a result of the collapse or any of the subsequent failings.

“Where contractors demonstrate persistent poor health and safety and ignore Notices served, HSE will not hesitate to take necessary action.

“Directing minds playing a significant role in a Company’s failings will also be held accountable as was the case here.”

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A man was killed in an RTC in...

Fire damaged half of a three-room flat on...

Farmer fined after dog walker thrown 8ft into...

RAF and German Air Force Typhoons intercept Russian...

Reverend Dr Matthew Porter, a Manchester United fan,...

Two men suspected of stealing fuel from lorries...

Multi-million investment to turbocharge growth of technology in...

Another two offenders have been prosecuted after failing...

NI Secretary visits D.C. ahead of St. Patrick’s...

A suspect is to appear in court charged...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More