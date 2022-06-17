A Ramsgate man who sexually abused three teenage girls has been sentenced to prison.

Stephen Saville, 61, of Cliffsend, abused the girls from 2009 to 2017.

He persuaded one of the girls that they were in a mutually beneficial relationship and were having an affair behind his partner’s back. Saville would tell her she couldn’t date boys her own age. The girl then reported the abuse in 2017.

If Saville found his victims texting boys, he would scream abuse at them and ply them with alcohol before abusing them.

The other two girls reported the abuse in 2018, when they realised they were victims of his abuse.

Saville was arrested and charged with a number of sexual offences, including rape and inciting or causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Found to be guilty

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, he was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with an additional year on licence.

‘I would like to commend the victims for coming forward and having the courage to report the abuse that they endured for many years,’ said investigating officer Detective Constable Carl Mcgee of the Thanet Vulnerability Investigation Team.

‘Saville abused his position, preying on vulnerable young girls who didn’t know any better.’

‘They may never recover from what he has done to them, but I hope they can find some solace in the fact that he is now behind bars and cannot harm anyone else.’