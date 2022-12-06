A convicted rapist who was found guilty of attacking another two women after a five-year Met investigation, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 18 years

Darrel Rose, 36 of no fixed address (formally of New Addington) was sentenced on Monday 5 December at Croydon Crown Court, following a three-week trial.

He was found guilty on all counts on Monday, 30 May at the same court. The offences are:

Seven counts of rape – three counts against victim one and four against victim two;

Assault by penetration (victim one);

Causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent (victim one).

Detectives from the Met’s Public Protection Unit worked tirelessly over a five-year period to bring Rose to justice. He is currently serving a 17-year jail sentence after being sentenced for rape on Friday, 2 February 2018 after raping a different woman.

The court heard how during the previous investigation a further victim (victim two) came forward to police after she realised the same thing had happened to her.

Detectives also approached victim one, who had previously reported rape against Rose but withdrew her allegation through fear of Rose. They worked with her to re-open the case.

Between Wednesday, 1 December 2010 and Monday, 28 February 2011, at an address in Sydenham, Lewisham, the victim was viciously sexually assaulted by Rose.

The victim reported the attacks to police after Rose placed nude photographs of her online. She later withdrew her allegation through fear in July 2011.

Between 1 July and 31 July 2011 Rose also raped the victim at an address in Luton. The victim reported this to police in November 2017 and officer worked with her to ensure Rose was charged on Wednesday, 5 August 2020.

Victim two, a woman in her 20s, was raped at an address outside of London and again on a number of occasions during this period, between Tuesday, 1 December 2015 and Monday, 30 May 2016. She reported the attacks to police on Thursday, 27 July 2017.

Detective Sergeant Laura Thomas, from the Met’s South Area Public Protection Unit, said: “Darrel Rose treated both victims in a derogatory and degrading way. He was both emotionally and physically abusive and this sentence reflects the horror he put his victims through.

“Both victims have shown great bravery and courage in standing up to Rose and ensuring he is made to answer for his actions. I would like to praise the strength and commitment they have shown throughout this case.”

Both women continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Everyone has the right to feel safe in London and we continue to work every day with communities and our partners to make London safer so that everyone can go about their daily lives without fear.

If anyone has been a victim of sexual assault or rape or you have information about this offender, please contact police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency and quote reference CAD 9086/25MAR17