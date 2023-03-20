Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A convicted registered sex offender has been jailed for breaching the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by contacting a 12-year-old child

A convicted registered sex offender has been jailed for breaching the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by contacting a 12-year-old child

by uknip247

Kevin Challen, 55, from Worthing, had been first convicted in March 2021 for possessing indecent images of children that were found on his computer during an investigation by police. This resulted in him receiving a suspended prison sentence of 10 months, being placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and subject to specific restrictions under a SHPO.

Whilst serving his suspended sentence, Challen went on to breach the conditions of the SHPO and through lies and deception, befriended unsuspecting family friends and started messaging a 12-year-old child.

The child was brave enough to inform their parents of the extent of Challen’s unlawful contact with them and this resulted in Sussex Police officers arresting Challen again.

After a detailed investigation, Challen was charged with three offences of breaching his SHPO and also for failing to comply with notification requirements on the Sex Offenders Register.

Challen pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday 15 March where he received a prison sentence of 31 months and his SHPO was amended to run indefinitely.

Crime investigator Dawn Hosken said: “I would like to commend the victim for their bravery in coming forward and to the wit

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February 2023 have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the...

Police are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured

Man charged with rape after Newquay incident

UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion in an all-share transaction

Leicestershire Police officers were told to “f*** off” by a motorist they pulled alongside to chat with

West Midlands Fire Service answers call for help after cyclone hits Southern Africa

The M62 in Cheshire is closed eastbound between J8 and J9 due to a Police led incident

A senior police officer has spoken out, demanding higher pay for officers who are struggling to feed their children

After a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor flat window, two women have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect

Redhill man guilty of making homemade bomb

West Midlands Police appeal after teenager tragically dies following a collision

Officers are appealing after disorder broke out between football fans in Southampton

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More