A convicted sex offender who was caught accessing images of child sexual

abuse on his mobile phone has been jailed for four years.

David Haley ignored measures imposed by the courts to prevent him from

reoffending and also used the device to share illegal images online and

fantasise about abusing young children.

Haley had previously been sentenced in 2015 to more than six years

imprisonment, for a sexual assault and other offences relating to indecent

images of children. Upon his release from prison he was made subject of a

Sexual Harm Prevention Order which placed restrictions on his use of

devices which could access the internet. Any devices he did possess would

need to be made available for inspection on request by a police officer or

staff.

On 5 September 2021, officers made an unannounced visit to his home in

Ballard Close, Marden. An examination of his phone revealed Haley had been

accessing hundreds of illegal images, which included child sexual abuse.

Evidence also showed Haley used an online alias, of Amy, and that he

discussed abusing children with other users. He used apps to send and

receive messages and images, with settings configured to delete after

viewing.

The 40-year-old was charged with three counts of making indecent images of

children and two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images. He was

further charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order and for

failing to comply with a notification requirement (relating to the sex

offenders register).

Haley pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. He was sentenced on Thursday

20 October 2022, to four years’ imprisonment with an extended licence

period of a further four years. He will remain on the sex offenders

register indefinitely.

Police Investigator Lee Sinden, of the Offender Management Unit, said:

‘Haley had been the subject of strict measures designed to reduce the risk

of him reoffending. He has been unable to adhere to these restrictions and

has demonstrated a clear determination to access illegal and harmful

images, many of which include the horrific abuse of children.