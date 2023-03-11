A convicted terrorist has been returned to jail after admitting to breaching a notification order and being in possession of offensive weapons

Roger Smith, formerly of Summerwood Lane, Clifton, pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to comply with notification requirements, contrary to the Counter Terrorism Act 2008.

These breaches of a 10-year Part 4 Terrorist Notification Order were failing to notify police of a phone number, email address and passport – contrary to the Act.

The 53-year-old, who was released from prison in December 2020 following conviction, in January 2017, for explosives and terrorism offences, also pleaded guilty to six counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Following Smith’s arrest, on 10 September 2021, a search warrant was executed at his home the next day. During searches officers recovered a number of flick and zombie-style knives and a can of pepper spray.

Today (Friday 10 March 2023), Smith was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court – following an extensive investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing in the East Midlands (CTP EM).

Smith was sentenced to a total of 20 months’ imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Christopher Brett, of CTP EM, said: “Roger Smith had already spent time in jail for explosives and terrorist offences, but despite the period served and the interventions in place to support his rehabilitation, he proceeded to breach his notification order and even reverted to building a collection of potentially deadly weapons.

“Today’s result shows the proactivity involved and the extent to which we go in order to protect communities from terrorism.

“Information from the public is vital to our investigations. If you have any concerns, don’t wait, report them.”

Communities defeat terrorism. To report suspicious activity that might be linked to terrorism, visit www.act.campaign.gov.ukor call 0800 789 321. Always call 999 in an emergency.