A County Lines drug dealer has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for operating a line supplying heroin and crack to users in a Black Country town

Ibrar Hussain was operating the ‘ACE Line’ from his home in #Birmingham to customers in #Stourbridge.

The ACE line advertised crack cocaine and heroin to users by way of sending out a bulk SMS messages to over 90 customers. Users then called or sent a message to Hussain to place an order.

Hussain then travelled to the Stourbridge area to supply drugs to his customers.

We initially encountered 35-year-old Hussain on 15 September 2022 when we recovered a mobile phone.

Investigations later revealed that that handset was the active drugs line in use at the time and that he was travelling most days between his home in Ward End Park, Washwood Heath and Stourbridge. He was also in possession of £1200 in cash.

On the morning of 3 October officers stopped Hussain while he was driving a Volvo into Stourbridge.

We discovered a Nokia handset which was located under the driver’s side seat. We then conducted a search warrant of Hussain’s home and found £500 cash.

Investigations revealed the new Nokia drugs line handset was found to contain incoming messages showing customers enquiring about purchasing drugs.

Hussain was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between 27 July and 15 September 2022 and the possession of criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and at Birmingham Crown Court recently he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years.

DC Philip Langstone, from the Force CID County Lines investigation team, who was in charge of the investigation said: “County Lines drug dealers target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities. We are pleased Hussain has been taken off our streets and is now serving time behind bars.

“Serious and organised crime persistently erodes communities and the gangs ruthlessly target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities.”

People with information about County Lines drug dealing should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.”

