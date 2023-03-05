Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to a roof fire at a house in Teston Road, Offham on Saturday evening.

At the height of the blaze Seven fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to the scene, as well as the technical rescue unit, where crews are worked to extinguish the fire.

A Couple Has Lost Everything After A Blaze Rips Through A Property In Offham

Teston Road was closed for several hours to assist with firefighting operations

One person was treated by paramedics after inhaling smoke. They also sustained burns to their arm and hand.

One resident who asked not to be named said that the couple who had lived within the property for most of their lives had lost everything

A Couple Has Lost Everything After A Blaze Rips Through A Property In Offham

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was extinguished. Crews are monitoring the property to check for any remaining hotspots.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.



