A couple who neglected a child in their care and were found to have traces of cocaine and amphetamine in their system have been jailed.

by uknip247

Kerry-Anne Baldry, 49, of Manners Road, Southsea, and Darren Barden, 50, of Holtye Road, East Grinstead, were both found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering or injury to a child.

They were sentenced on Friday, January 13, after a jury found them guilty on Friday, November 18, after a trial.

While the couple was living in East Grinstead in 2016, a child in their care was taken to the hospital with respiratory issues.

Toxicology reports revealed traces of cocaine and amphetamine in the child’s system, resulting in significant harm to the child’s health.

Baldry was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, while Barden was sentenced to three years and four months.

“This has been a very distressing case for all involved,” said Detective Constable Michelle Hayes of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit. The victim was exposed to an environment in which Baldry and Barden were irresponsible while the child was in their care. Both were equally accountable for their actions. Neither of the adults realised the danger they were putting the child in. As a result of their actions, the child sustained life-changing injuries that will have an ongoing impact on their quality of life. “I am relieved that justice has been served.”

