A couple who threatened a 28-year-old woman before one of them stabbed her multiple times have been jailed for five years between them

On Tuesday 3 May, the victim was in a taxi with 27-year-old Filipe Dix and another man, travelling to Moira.

When they reached Sweet Hill around 8.30am, 27-year-old Amy Redfern (pictured) who was waiting on her driveway launched a vicious attack on the victim – stabbing her with two knives four times while she was still in the taxi.

The taxi driver drove the victim from the scene but a short time later was told to stop by the victim when she realised she was bleeding. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and she was later discharged from hospital after treatment for stab wounds to her chest, thighs and calf.

The investigation revealed Redfern had spoken to Dix a number of times while he was with the victim in the taxi and accused them of having an affair. She also made multiple threats to the victim via texts to Dix.

Following the stabbing both Dix, formerly of Stanley Road, Nuneaton, and Redfern formerly of Sweet Hill, Moira, fled the scene.

A number of officers were deployed to Moira and searches for the two suspects continued throughout the day. The following day Dix and Redfern returned to Moira where they were arrested.

Both defendants pleaded guilty at previous hearings to the offences. Dix pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and Redfern pleaded guilty to Section 18 grievous bodily harm and two counts of possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Dix also pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a restraining order intended to prevent him from contacting Redfern and breaching a suspended sentence for an unrelated offence.

On Friday (16 December) Dix was sentenced to 85 weeks in prison and Redfern was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Detective Constable Steve Williams was the investigating officer. He said: “This was a premeditated and brutal attack fuelled by alcohol and jealousy.

“Redfern had no qualms about attacking the victim in broad daylight, in a residential street, witnessed by many people.

“Dix assisted Redfern in evading the police despite knowing the seriousness of what had just happened.

“The victim is extremely lucky to be alive and the attack didn’t cause any serious damage to her internal organs.

“We are pleased Dix and Redfern have pleaded guilty to their part in the incident and spared the victim the ordeal of reliving the events of that morning again in court.

“We hope this now gives her the opportunity to move on with her life and try and put the incident behind her.

“Dix and Redfern now face a term in prison where they can reflect on their behaviour and the consequences of their actions.

“We take knife crime extremely seriously and are constantly educating and warning people about the dangers of carrying knives and using them to cause harm. The Lives not Knives campaign has been running in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland for a number of years.

“Its aim is to push the message across that carrying knives has consequences and can impact on many lives.”