A court heard that a schoolboy was murdered in “cold blood” while trapped on a bus with his attacker

Tyler Hurley, 16, had only left his Romford school 20 minutes before being chased onto the 173 bus and stabbed to death with a Zombie-knife on March 14, this year.

The talented boxer and Year 11 student received two knife wounds, one of which went through the back of his arm and pierced his lung. Tyler died in hospital shortly after midnight after being rushed to the scene on Chadwell Heath High Street at 3.55pm.

According to Southwark Crown Court, he was murdered over “petty grievances” and was unarmed during the brutal attack in broad daylight. Carlton Tanueh, 19, admitted to possessing the two large Zombie-knives used in the attack but denied murder.

“On the afternoon of March 14, this year, just over 20 minutes after leaving The Warren School in Romford, where he was a year 11 pupil, 16-year-old Tyler Hurley was stabbed to death on a London bus,” said prosecutor Caroline Carberry. There is no doubt in this case that this defendant, 19-year-old Carlotn Tanueh, murdered Tyler Hurley.

“Carlton Tanueh had boarded that bus, number 173, by himself less than half an hour before. His face was hidden behind a blue surgical mask, and he was armed with two large Zombie-style knives hidden beneath his coat. He killed Tyler Hurley with one of those under the coat, a 68cm or 2ft 2″ long knife with a 50cm blade.”

Tanueh had posted a Snapchat message just minutes before the alleged murder, saying, ‘Hopped off at Heathway, had to go check out some youts (sic).’ Earlier that day, he had also texted his girlfriend, saying that he might go to the ‘opp block,’ referring to the opposition territory, and mentioning meeting a knife supplier.

He got off the bus to confront Tyler and his friend Callum at the bus stop and chased the two back onto the 173 bus. Tyler was tragically trapped after the doors closed and began moving down the high street, while his friend was able to escape through the middle doors.

“Tyler was unable to leave,” Ms Carberry continued. The bus doors had closed, trapping him at the back. He thrust one of his large knives twice at Tyler’s body as Tyler moved towards the back of the bus to get away from this defendant. The force of the fatal stab was sufficient to send this defendant’s blade through Tyler’s back arm, into his armpit, and approximately 24cm into his chest. It severed his lung and perforated a major artery in his arm. Tyler’s injuries were fatal.”

Tanueh threw the two knives down the side of a garden fence after escaping the bus and was later apprehended by police after a “brave” member of the public pursued him and gave directions to a 999 operator. Meanwhile, Tyler was taken to the hospital, but despite efforts to save his life, he died on March 15.

“You will see that Tyler Hurley had no chance,” Ms Carberry told the jury. “He was powerless to resist. He was unarmed and completely defenceless. He had turned to his side as he was fatally stabbed, and the fear on his face was obvious. With his right arm across his chest, he was protecting his upper body. According to the prosecution, he was murdered in cold blood and without emotion by this defendant.”

Following his death, Romford Boxing Club issued the following statement on Facebook: “So sad to announce the death of former Romford Boxing Club and Joes Academy boxer Tyler Hurley.” 16 years old and heartbroken. At this difficult time, our hearts go out to Tyler’s family. Tyler Hurley, rest in peace. Words cannot express how we feel right now.”

Tyler was the life and soul of our family, said his mother, Veronica Hurley, on a GoFundMe page set up to help his family. We’re still in shock and disbelief that my son, our brother, was cruelly taken away from us.”

Tanueh, who has no fixed address, has denied murdering him. The trial is still ongoing.