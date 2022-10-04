The 24-year-old construction worker and rapper was unarmed when he was shot in the head by a Metropolitan Police officer during a traffic stop in Streatham Hill.

The vehicle he was driving had been linked to a firearms incident the day before, prompting police to tail it and eventually stop it, according to Southwark coroner’s court.

The inquest into Mr Kaba’s death began on Tuesday, with evidence that the fatal shot was fired through the windscreen during an attempt to extract him from the Audi.

“Armed officers exited the vehicle and approached Mr Kaba’s Audi,” Dean Brown of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) told the hearing.

“The evidence suggests that contact occurred between Mr Kaba’s Audi and police vehicles.”

“The evidence also indicates that (the officer) was standing in front of Mr Kaba’s vehicle.”

“A single shot was fired, piercing the front windscreen of Mr Kaba’s vehicle and striking him,” he said.

Attempts were made to resuscitate Mr Kaba at the scene of the shooting on September 5, but he died the next day in the hospital.

The officer who pulled the trigger, who has not been identified, has been suspended from duty while the IOPC conducts a homicide investigation.

Mr Brown testified in court that police officers were briefed about the suspect Audi before beginning their shift that day, but Mr Kaba’s name “was not included in this briefing.”

“The Audi Mr Kaba was driving was thought to be linked to a firearms incident that occurred the day before,” he said.

The car was detected by Automatic Number Plate Recognition, prompting police officers to begin following it at 9.52 p.m., according to the court.

Mr Brown stated that the officers did not activate their sirens or lights and that at 10.07 p.m., Mr Kaba’s car turned into a quiet residential road where another marked police vehicle was already waiting.

“As Mr Kaba turned left, the decision was made to perform an extraction,” he explained.

Witnesses claimed to have seen Mr Kaba attempting to ram his way free before being shot.

Senior Coroner Andrew Harris adjourned the inquest to allow for additional investigations, which will run concurrently with the IOPC homicide investigation, which is expected to last up to nine months.

Mr Kaba’s family members, including his parents, brother, and uncle, were in court on Tuesday.

Mr Kaba’s cousin Jefferson Bosela said in a statement following the hearing that the firearms officer should be questioned under caution, the Crown Prosecution Service should make a quick charging decision, and the family should be kept fully informed as the investigation progresses.

“Today’s hearing was another step toward bringing Chris justice,” he said.

“We require answers. Not only this family, but the entire city of London, if not the entire country, needs to know how something like this could happen.

“How can a young man sitting in an unarmed car in London in 2022 be shot in the head by police?”

“This never should have happened. This must not happen again. This must never be accepted as normal. Someone must be held responsible.”