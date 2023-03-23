A Coventry man has been jailed for nearly a decade after being found with a loaded gun in his house

Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

by uknip247

Kyle Kinchen was jailed at Warwick Crown Court for nine and a half years.

This is after a warrant was carried out at his address in Glebe Close in September last year in search of suspected stolen motorcycles. 

In their search, officers found a loaded revolver, over £10,000 in cash and a quantity of cannabis.

Guilty: Kyle Kinchen

When they carried out the raid, the gun was found in the pocket of a coat hanging on Kinchen’s bedroom door.

They also found items including four bullets, cash bags and a stab-proof vest.

22-year-old Kinchen was investigated after officers received intelligence linking his address to stolen motorbikes.

Kinchen answered no comment to all questions when he was interviewed by officers and was subsequently charged with firearms possession, possession of criminal property (the £10,000 cash) and possession of cannabis.

The Gun Found In Kyle Kinchen’s House

PC Charlotte Schofield, from the Eastern Complex Crime Team, said: “This is a hugely positive result for Coventry.

“We take illegal firearms very seriously and will take action wherever possible to take them and the people in possession of them off our streets.

“It was clear when officers carried out the warrant that the house was being used for criminal activity and the team was able to put together a comprehensive case to use against Kinchen in court.”

