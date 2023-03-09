A Covid Vaccine booster will be offered to over 75’s and care home residents alongside under 12’s who are immunosuppressed will be offered a children’s version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of the programme

Those who are eligible – including individuals aged five years and over who are immunosuppressed – will be offered the vaccine roughly six months after their last dose.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s (JCVI) COVID-19 Committee, said: “Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and the spring booster programme provides an opportunity for those who are at highest risk of severe illness to keep their immunity topped up.

“This year’s spring programme will bridge the gap to the planned booster programme in the autumn, enabling those who are most vulnerable to be well protected throughout the summer.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said:

“COVID-19 is still circulating widely, and we have recently seen increases in older people being hospitalised.

“It is important those at highest risk of severe illness do not become complacent and I would encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward once the booster programme starts,”

NHS England will set out the specific details of the programme at a later date