Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A Covid Vaccine booster will be offered to over 75’s and care home residents alongside under 12’s who are immunosuppressed will be offered a children’s version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of the programme

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Those who are eligible – including individuals aged five years and over who are immunosuppressed – will be offered the vaccine roughly six months after their last dose.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s (JCVI) COVID-19 Committee, said: “Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and the spring booster programme provides an opportunity for those who are at highest risk of severe illness to keep their immunity topped up.

“This year’s spring programme will bridge the gap to the planned booster programme in the autumn, enabling those who are most vulnerable to be well protected throughout the summer.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said:

“COVID-19 is still circulating widely, and we have recently seen increases in older people being hospitalised.

“It is important those at highest risk of severe illness do not become complacent and I would encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward once the booster programme starts,”

NHS England will set out the specific details of the programme at a later date

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A new facility designed to support the retrieval...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to...

After a flat fire on Arthingworth Street in...

UK unveils plans for travel scheme to bolster...

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has today unveiled a...

A man has been jailed for throwing a...

Police are hunting for wanted 21-year-old Lewis Cooper...

A suspect is due in court charged in...

A car, two imitation firearms and £30,000 in...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More