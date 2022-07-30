After being identified in a media appeal, a ‘cowardly and opportunistic’ robber called police to falsely plead his innocence.

Jacob Harper, 31, was caught on camera leaning from his bike and grabbing an 85-year-old woman’s handbag, sending her tumbling to the ground.

Harper was seen on CCTV cycling around Eastwood Town Centre before the attack on Nottingham Road on October 8, 2021.

Nottinghamshire Police issued a public appeal about what happened in the weeks following the incident.

The appeal, which ran in local newspapers and on Facebook, featured a close-up photo of Harper taken in a betting shop shortly before the incident.

The police department later received several calls and social media comments identifying Harper, as well as numerous protests of his innocence.

Harper called the police control room to identify himself from the image, but he maintained his innocence.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured in the attack, but what happened left her deeply shaken.

During his police interview, Harper acknowledged that he was the person seen on CCTV riding a silver Carrera bicycle around town, but he denied being on the bike at the time of the robbery.

He maintained his denials even after it was pointed out that he was wearing the same trainers and distinctive ripped jeans as the robber in his police interview.

Harper, of Milton Street, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery later.

He was sentenced to two years and eleven months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (29 July).

“This was a cowardly and opportunistic attack on an elderly woman who was simply doing her shopping,” said Detective Constable Hollie Fothergill of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Harper, who clearly identified her as an easy target, left her sprawled on the ground, putting her in danger of serious injury.”

“His actions that day were heinous, and I am relieved that he has now been brought to justice.”

“This incident had a profound impact on the victim, who was severely shaken by what occurred that day.”

“I’d like to thank her and her family for their patience and dignity throughout the legal process.” I’m hoping today’s sentence provides them with some closure.”