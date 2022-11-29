A crime scene was established while the robbery investigation remain on going

A car rammed into the front of a small shop in West London before ram raiders stole cigarettes and alcohol from there (Monday, November 28). Before the police arrived, the thieves made off with their stolen car but left it behind.

At around 2.27 am, someone broke into the Tudor Stores on Wood End Green Road in Hayes. When the police arrived, they discovered the car that had been involved in the incident sticking through the shop’s front.

. Only cigarettes and alcohol were reported as stolen, and there were no injuries.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police, officers were called to a non-residential building on Wood End Green Road in Hayes at 2:27 a.m. on Monday, November 28, in response to reports that a car had collided with a structure. When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle exiting the store’s front.

“The suspects fled in a blue estate car before the police arrived. They had stolen alcohol and cigarettes. No reported injuries, but a scene is in place. Investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or call 101 and reference case number CAD 515/28NOV.