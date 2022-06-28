The cats, a male and female, were kept on land in Colby when Norfolk Rural Crimes flew a drone over their suspected location. The Dangerous Wild Animals Act of 1976 classifies serval cats as dangerous wild animals. They are large animals capable of tackling large prey in the wild, including young antelope, and are capable of jumping up to two metres in height and reaching top speeds of 50mph.

The resident was fined £40, plus costs, compensation, and the victim impact charge, for a total of £674. North Norfolk District Council took the individual to court after receiving a complaint about the animals in September 2021.

To eliminate the risks, the council used the powers granted to it by the Dangerous Wild Animals Act to seize the animals, and both are now being cared for at zoos that have the staff, facilities, and expertise needed to care for big cats.

Under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act of 1976, the council is responsible for issuing Dangerous Wild Animal licences, which allow individuals to keep dangerous wild animals in circumstances that pose no risk to the public and protect the animals’ welfare.

This licence authorises the council to conduct inspections, and vet inspections are required on a regular basis.

“This was an extremely serious case for the Council,” said James Windsor, the council’s Environmental Health Officer. The discovery of two Servals being kept in the district in accommodation that was not designed to prevent their escape and put the local community at risk. Recapturing an escaped animal would have presented significant difficulties.