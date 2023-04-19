A Croydon woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder and seven years for wounding with intent

Kamila Ahmad was condemned today for fatally stabbing her adolescent lover, Tai Jordan O’Donnell, in his flat. On March 3, 2021, the 19-year-old bled to death after being knifed in the left thigh at his Croydon home, barely a day after his mother expressed concerns about his relationship.

She was also convicted guilty of intentionally hurting Karim Hussain, receiving a seven-year sentence that she will serve concurrently.

The brilliant musician and student’s former girlfriend, Kamila Ahmad, 24, posted a Snapchat to a friend in the hours following the incident saying, ‘Fam I stabbed someone and no one is helping me clear him up’. Six years before the horrific attack on Tai, Ahmad was charged with stabbing her ex-boyfriend. At Croydon Crown Court, she denied both murder and wounding with intent.

Today, the court heard from Tai’s mother, Stacey, who asked for the ‘harshest sentence possible’ for Ahmad. She went on to say that her son’s death ‘destroyed’ her life, and that she now suffers from severe sadness, anxiety, and PTSD.

A crowd of roughly 60 friends and family gathered in court today for the sentencing.

Judge Peter Gower KC dismissed the defence’s contention that there was “no attempt to kill” and labelled Ahmad a “highly dangerous young woman.”