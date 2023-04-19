Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A Croydon woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder and seven years for wounding with intent

A Croydon woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder and seven years for wounding with intent

by uknip247

Kamila Ahmad was condemned today for fatally stabbing her adolescent lover, Tai Jordan O’Donnell, in his flat. On March 3, 2021, the 19-year-old bled to death after being knifed in the left thigh at his Croydon home, barely a day after his mother expressed concerns about his relationship.

She was also convicted guilty of intentionally hurting Karim Hussain, receiving a seven-year sentence that she will serve concurrently.

The brilliant musician and student’s former girlfriend, Kamila Ahmad, 24, posted a Snapchat to a friend in the hours following the incident saying, ‘Fam I stabbed someone and no one is helping me clear him up’. Six years before the horrific attack on Tai, Ahmad was charged with stabbing her ex-boyfriend. At Croydon Crown Court, she denied both murder and wounding with intent.

Today, the court heard from Tai’s mother, Stacey, who asked for the ‘harshest sentence possible’ for Ahmad. She went on to say that her son’s death ‘destroyed’ her life, and that she now suffers from severe sadness, anxiety, and PTSD.

A crowd of roughly 60 friends and family gathered in court today for the sentencing.

Judge Peter Gower KC dismissed the defence’s contention that there was “no attempt to kill” and labelled Ahmad a “highly dangerous young woman.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Heathrow Airport employees will go on strike next month for overcompensation

Officers are appealing for information after watches and jewellery were stolen from a Broadstairs property

A man has been charged with knife offences after town centre officers stopped him during a routine patrol in Chatham

A Lancashire trucking company has been fined £30,000 after a mechanic died while repairing a forklift truck

Construction company fined £800,000 after the death of 10-year-old boy

Fire investigators found the bungalow didn’t have any smoke working alarms

Police have shined a spotlight on the squalid living conditions cannabis ‘gardeners’ are exposed to

A young football coach who dedicates countless hours to helping other footballers and young people on and off the pitch has been celebrated with...

Officers are appealing for information following a report that a man exposed himself to a child in Sevenoaks

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

A teenager who carried out a series of violent bike robberies in Richmond has been convicted following an investigation by officers from the Met’s...

Ambulance workers in the south of England and West Midlands are set to go on strike just after the early May bank holiday

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.