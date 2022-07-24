Martin Sibcy, 54, was entrusted with the personal finances of the 80-year-old but abused that trust for his own personal gain.

His criminal activity, which included purchasing a motorcycle, was discovered when the victim’s savings were depleted to the point where direct debits for her residential care failed.

“This was a despicable crime in which Sibcy took advantage of a very vulnerable person and stole a significant amount of money,” said Detective Constable Dan Weaver of Nottinghamshire Police’s economic and cyber crime unit.

“He completely depleted her bank account, leaving her unable to pay her care fees.”

“He did it for his own personal gain, including purchasing luxury items.”

Sibcy, of Wood Street, Newark, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for theft on July 13, 2022, at Nottingham Crown Court.

Over the course of nine months, he spent more than £3,000 in shops and on mobile phone bills, car insurance, and broadband.

Sibcy made 66 cash withdrawals totaling more than £15,000 between December 2019 and September 2020.

The majority of the money was withdrawn close to his home, but in August 2020, he used the bank card in Skegness, Lincolnshire, after taking a day trip on a motorcycle he had purchased and insured with the victim’s money.

During police interviews, Sibcy claimed that she had only borrowed the money and that the victim was unaware of her presence and had not given her permission.

There was also no evidence that he had repaid any of the money, and no records to show how much he had taken.

Sibcy claimed that the bank card he used had been cloned, but investigations revealed that it had not been cloned and that he was the only person with access to it.

The total amount stolen was £18,403.60, and Nottinghamshire Police will now look to recover funds to compensate the victim under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“I hope this conviction and sentence sends a message to deter others who may commit such offences in the belief that they will escape justice,” DC Weaver added.

“It demonstrates that Nottinghamshire Police takes reports of fraud and financial abuse by people in positions of trust very seriously.”