A Cumbrian dog breeder has been named as the man arrested after reportedly tossing shotgun cartridges onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace

David Huber, 60, is the man who triggered a major security alarm on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

He is said to breed Hungarian Vizlas at his lonely Cumbrian cottage overlooking the fells.

After being searched and discovering a knife, the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. There were no reports of injuries, and the incident is not being investigated as a terrorist act.

Controlled Explosion Has Been Carried Out As Buckingham Palace Remains In Lockdown After Man Detained For Throwing Explosive Items Into The Ground Of The Palace

According to Ade Adelekan, deputy assistant commissioner of the Met Police, the man contacted police and asked to see a soldier, but was told it was not feasible. He then started throwing cartridges through the gates.

While being arrested, he told officers to handle his rucksack with care, which resulted in a controlled explosion, according to Mr Adelekan.