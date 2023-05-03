Wednesday, May 3, 2023
A Cumbrian dog breeder has been named as the man arrested after reportedly tossing shotgun cartridges onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace

David Huber, 60, is the man who triggered a major security alarm on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

He is said to breed Hungarian Vizlas at his lonely Cumbrian cottage overlooking the fells.

After being searched and discovering a knife, the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. There were no reports of injuries, and the incident is not being investigated as a terrorist act.

According to Ade Adelekan, deputy assistant commissioner of the Met Police, the man contacted police and asked to see a soldier, but was told it was not feasible. He then started throwing cartridges through the gates.

While being arrested, he told officers to handle his rucksack with care, which resulted in a controlled explosion, according to Mr Adelekan.

