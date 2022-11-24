A cyclist has been sentenced at court for his involvement in a fatal collision in Poole

He received the maximum fine of £2,500 as well as being ordered to pay £450 costs and a victim surcharge of £190.
The motorcyclist – 23-year-old Callum Clements – was travelling through the junction toward Danecourt Road when he was involved in a collision with the defendant’s bicycle, which was turning from Ringwood Road into Fernside Road.
The collision resulted in the motorcyclist being thrown from his vehicle and he sustained serious injuries. Very sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our investigation was able to prove that the defendant clearly turned in front of the motorcycle, which had right of way, and this resulted in the collision.
“This is a demonstration of the truly awful consequences that can be caused by any road user failing to pay sufficient care and attention.”