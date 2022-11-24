Thursday, November 24, 2022
BREAKING

A cyclist has been sentenced at court for his involvement in a fatal collision in Poole

by @uknip247
Garry Kopanycia-Reynolds, aged 59 and of Poole, appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 November 2022, where he was found guilty following a trial of a charge of riding a cycle on a road without reasonable consideration for others.
He received the maximum fine of £2,500 as well as being ordered to pay £450 costs and a victim surcharge of £190.
The charge related to a collision that occurred at around 7.15am on Tuesday 21 December 2021 on Ringwood Road, at the junction with Fernside Road.
The motorcyclist – 23-year-old Callum Clements – was travelling through the junction toward Danecourt Road when he was involved in a collision with the defendant’s bicycle, which was turning from Ringwood Road into Fernside Road.
The collision resulted in the motorcyclist being thrown from his vehicle and he sustained serious injuries. Very sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kopanycia-Reynolds also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police Constable Leanne Howes, of Dorset Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT), said: “This is a very sad case that has seen Callum’s family lose their loved one and the cyclist involved has also sustained significant life-changing injuries.
“Our investigation was able to prove that the defendant clearly turned in front of the motorcycle, which had right of way, and this resulted in the collision.
“This is a demonstration of the truly awful consequences that can be caused by any road user failing to pay sufficient care and attention.”

