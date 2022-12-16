A cyclist has died after getting trapped under the wheels of a tipper truck in west London on Thursday afternoon

On Thursday afternoon, a cyclist was killed after becoming trapped under the wheels of a tipper truck in west London.

While riding his bicycle on Charleville Road near West Kensington Tube station, the young man was killed.

He is believed to be the seventh cyclist to die in London this year.

On Thursday afternoon, a shopkeeper said she heard a young man “howling in pain” and ran outside.

“He was crushed beneath the wheels. “I yelled at the driver to stop,” she explained.

“I called the ambulance and told them to come quickly as he was losing too much blood. I couldn’t move him because I didn’t know what to do.

“I told them to hurry because he was going to die. It was truly dreadful. There were numerous people attempting to assist him.”

Cyclists were forced to take evasive action after a driver was caught on camera squeezing down London’s cycle superhighway.

“The lorry driver said he didn’t see him at all, but the truck was so big,” she added. It’s heartbreaking that this young man has died.”

“Officers were called to Charleville Road, W14 at 3.18pm on Thursday, 15 December,” a Met Police spokesman said.

“It was reported that a cyclist collided with a lorry. LAS and London’s Air Ambulance were present…

“At the scene, the cyclist was pronounced dead. Local road closures are in effect while emergency services deal with the situation.”