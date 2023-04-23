A cyclist is fighting for their life after a collision with a car in Bromley

Following a collision in Bromley with a car, a cyclist is in critical condition.

Yesterday, April 22, just before 9.30am, the event took place in Sevenoaks Road.

When officers arrived at the site, they discovered an injured cyclist who was 18 years old.

He was rushed to the hospital, where it was determined that his condition was life-threatening.

Following the event, no one has been taken into custody.

Police are still looking into the situation.

