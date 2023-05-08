Monday, May 8, 2023
A cyclist who died in a road traffic collision has been named

Henry Cressey, aged 62, died at the scene after a collision with a car on the A52 Bingham bypass yesterday (7 May) at around 12.30pm.

Henry lived in Southwell and his family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Road closures were put in place in both directions on the A52, between the Saxondale Island and Grantham Road, while investigations took place.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a devastating incident and the family are still coming to terms with the shock and grief of losing Henry.

“Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time and officers will continue to support them over the coming days. I’d ask that their privacy is respected.

“We continue to investigate the full circumstances around what happened and our appeal for information remains – if anyone saw anything which could help please get in touch.

“In particular, if anyone has dashcam footage that could be useful to us, please give us a call. This is a busy road and the incident occurred in the middle of the day so anyone in the area at the time should please contact officers.”

People with information are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 306 of 7 May 2023.

