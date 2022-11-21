A ‘dangerous and manipulative’ child sex offender was exposed when the mum of one of his victims found incriminating images on her daughter’s mobile phone

Nathan Wing, aged 28, met the girl on-line using a false name and later initiated thousands of sexualised social media conversations.

Aware that his victim was only 12-years-old at the time, Wing enticed her to send him a series of sexually explicit images. He also arranged to meet her in person on multiple occasions.

Police traced the phone used by Wing and arrested him in January last year.

A forensic examination of the device uncovered a series of similar exchanges with two other teenage girls.

Officers also uncovered evidence of numerous sexually explicit internet searches relating to young girls.

Wing, formerly of Newark, refused to answer any questions posed to him by officers but later admitted to a total of 11 sexual offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 11 November, Wing was jailed for eight years and ordered to spend another four on licence because he is classed as a dangerous offender.

When he is eventually released Wing will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will place significant restrictions on his life.

Detective Constable Stacey Hardstaff, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Wing is a manipulative sex offender who poses a significant danger to young girls. He knew exactly what he was doing and had absolutely no care for the very significant harm he was causing.

“His depravity has had a profound impact on his victims and their families and I am pleased he has now been held accountable by the courts.

“This is a very significant jail sentence that should serve as a warning to anyone else thinking of behaving in a similar way.”