Sam Collier, aged 28, of no fixed address, was found guilty of arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday (13 October).

The offences took place in 2019, he was later charged and remanded in custody while waiting to be sentenced.

The first incident involved a paedophile hunter group who had been posing as a 14-year-old girl. Collier exchanged messages of a sexual nature and attempted to meet the decoy on 3 January in order to have sexual intercourse. He was met at the agreed location by the paedophile hunter group and subsequently arrested by police.

The second incident involved a 15-year-old girl who Collier befriended on Facebook. He lured the girl into thinking they were in a relationship and engaged her in sexual chat. He suggested they meet and asked for photos. Around four weeks later the girl was reported missing by her mother, the following day she was found with Collier.

Detective Constable Katrina Sands from West Midlands Police public protection unit, said: “Collier’s grooming behaviour was predatory and despicable. We know the devastating effect this can have those affected.

“I would like to thank the paedophile group for bringing his actions to our attention, and also the young girl who bravely told us what happened when we found her, we do not underestimate how difficult this was.

“We’ve supported her throughout the investigation and it’s down to her bravery that Collier will now spend a long time in prison. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life and will be subject of a sexual harm prevention order.”