A Dangerous Man Who Stockpiled Guns He Had Converted And Other Weapons, Including Combat Knives While He Researched Images Of People Being Shot On The Internet, Has Been Jailed For More Than Six Years

We discovered a weapons factory when we swooped on the home of Frankie Burton on the evening of 20 April last year to arrest him over a suspected arson attack.

Inside his bedroom we found a suitcase with an arsenal of weapons including homemade guns, an ammunition box containing 17 bullets with a mix of live and blank rounds, eight hunting and flick knives as well as a knuckleduster, baseball bat and stab proof vest.  

A Gun And Blank Ammunition Found In A Suitcase At Burton'S Home
We also discovered a number of tools which could be used to assemble homemade ammunition and convert the firearms into deadly weapons. 

We then checked the loft at his home in Roberts Green Road in Upper Gornal and discovered further guns, 10 live bullets and a CS canister spray. 

Frankie Burton
Burton was arrested and taken into custody. We carried out a thorough investigation where Burton’s fascination with murder was revealed. On the internet he had been researching how to carry out ‘headshots’ and took an interest in cases of people convicted for firearms conversion, as well as sentencing guidelines.

A Machete Recovered From His House
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to a number of offences when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court including the possession of firearms, possession of ammunition, possession of CS Spray as well as pleading guilty to having no licenses to keep guns. Today he was jailed for six years and four months.

Det Insp Lisa Jackson, from the Force Priority and Vulnerabilities Team, said: “We discovered Burton was stockpiling an arsenal of weapons at his home including homemade guns he was converting as well as hoarding knives.

A Stab Vest Found At The Property
“Burton had a fascination with murder and viewed videos on reloading ammunition and had documents with a step by step guide. He took an interest in murder probes across the country and researched anatomy of headshots as well as looking into convictions related to firearms conversion convictions and sentencing guidelines. 

“The judge today rightly described this as ‘worrying case’ and found that his interest in firearms conversion was for an unknown criminal purpose, rather than a hobby, as had been suggested.

“He was described in court as a ‘troubling individual’ and a risk to the public, so we’re pleased that he’s behind bars today.”

