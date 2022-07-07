Brian Hamilton, 53, of Darlington’s Bolton Close, was seen sprinting away from the scene in Bramble Way on September 29, 2020.

He’d just stabbed a man he’d just met in the head, neck, and upper back in an unprovoked and seemingly unmotivated attack.

His 32-year-old victim was able to flag down an off-duty police officer on Crowhurst Road, who requested help.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries that would change his life.

Hamilton was quickly identified as a suspect, but he fled the scene despite being on conditional bail in Darlington as part of an ongoing investigation.

In August 2021, he was arrested in Paddington with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

After denying both charges, he was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday, July 1 at Lewes Crown Court.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a man Hamilton barely knew, leaving him with serious injuries the effects of which he is still living with today,” Detective Sergeant Stephanie Bell said.

“Hamilton then fled the area in an attempt to avoid facing justice for his crime, but was apprehended and eventually imprisoned.”

“This sentence should serve as a reminder that there is no safe haven for criminals, and we will pursue you and bring you to justice with our partners in forces across the country.”