A Dartford man has been arrested and charged with five offences including vehicle and knife crimes

At around 3.40pm on Tuesday 21 March 2023, a patrol spotted a suspected stolen Ford Eco Sport in Princes Road.

Officers requested the driver to stop, however they failed to do so before the vehicle was later seen in Lowfield Road where a man and teenager were arrested and taken into custody.

During the arrest, police also recovered a knife, a quantity of cash and two mobile phones.

Jordon Holt, of Elm Road, Dartford was later charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of a knife in a public place, dangerous driving, and possession of criminal property (namely the seized cash). He was also charged with being concerned in the supply of amphetamine.

The 24-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 March, where he was conditionally bailed to a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday 19 April.

A 14-year-old boy was released on conditional bail pending further investigation.