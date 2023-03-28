Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A Dartford man has been arrested and charged with five offences including vehicle and knife crimes

A Dartford man has been arrested and charged with five offences including vehicle and knife crimes

by uknip247

At around 3.40pm on Tuesday 21 March 2023, a patrol spotted a suspected stolen Ford Eco Sport in Princes Road.

Officers requested the driver to stop, however they failed to do so before the vehicle was later seen in Lowfield Road where a man and teenager were arrested and taken into custody.

During the arrest, police also recovered a knife, a quantity of cash and two mobile phones.

Jordon Holt, of Elm Road, Dartford was later charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of a knife in a public place, dangerous driving, and possession of criminal property (namely the seized cash). He was also charged with being concerned in the supply of amphetamine.

The 24-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 March, where he was conditionally bailed to a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday 19 April.

A 14-year-old boy was released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a burglary at a farm near Hullavington

Following her daughter’s death in an e-bike fire, her mother urges Londoners to #ChargeSafe

A lorry driver has been jailed following a collision near Mereworth which left two women suffering life changing injuries

A 15-year-old boy has appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of Owen Dunn

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has welcomed the decision to pause legislation to reform Israel’s judiciary

The M25 in Berkshire/Greater London is closed clockwise between J14 (Stanwell Moor/Heathrow Airport) and J15 (M4), due to a serious collision involving two cars...

UK space sector income reaches £17.5 billion as jobs and services grow

Passengers set to benefit from new digital transport strategy

Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have witnessed a decline in confidence to drive business growth due to a difficult market environment marked by...

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 47-year-old man from Torpoint who has been reported missing

Have you seen Rihanna?

Officers are continuing to search for Jai, who is missing in the Pembroke Dock area, seven days after he was reported missing

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More