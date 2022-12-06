A date has been set for South Central Ambulance Service employees to walk out (strike) following accusations from Unison and Unite, who are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales, that the government is ignoring pleas for a decent wage increase

More than 10,000 ambulance workers from nine trusts, including Oxfordshire’s South Central, will go on strike on the 21st and 28th of December.

The first day of action will take place on the 21st, a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout over pay.

On December 28, paramedics, ECAs, call takers, and other personnel will also strike.

GMB representatives will now meet with individual trusts to discuss life-and-limb requirements.

“After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough,” said Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary.

The last thing they want to do is go on strike, but the government has forced them to.

Steve Barclay, the Secretary of Health, needs to listen and engage with us on pay. What is he doing as Health Secretary if he can’t talk to us about the most basic workforce issue?

More than 1,600 Unite members from the West Midlands, North West, and North East ambulance service trusts will take part in the walkout.

It described the action as a “stern warning” to the government to address the “crisis” engulfing the NHS.

“Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the NHS itself,” said Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite. “Our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government, and these strikes are a stark warning.” Patients’ lives are already in jeopardy, but this government is sitting on the sidelines, avoiding responsibility for the crisis it has created. Ministers cannot continue to hide behind the pay review body. They are well aware that it does not address the urgent need to lift tens of thousands of NHS employees off the dole.

“Failure to act now to avert these strikes will place the blame squarely on the Government’s shoulders.”

“The Government will only have itself to blame if there are strikes in the NHS before Christmas,” said Sara Gorton, Unison’s head of health.

Ambulance workers and their medical colleagues don’t want to inconvenience anyone, but ministers are refusing to do the one thing that could prevent disruption: begin genuine pay negotiations.

“

Wages are insufficient to keep health workers from leaving the NHS. As more people submit their resignations, there are fewer people available to care for patients. The public is aware that this is the cause of long lines at A&E, increasing ambulance delays, postponed operations, and cancelled clinics.”

“Trust leaders continue to plan and prepare for strike action,” said Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers. “However, today’s announcement of coordinated action by the GMB, Unison, and Unite underlines the sheer urgency of the need for Government and union leaders to get around the table to find a solution to avert these strikes.”

If talks do not take place, there is a risk of escalation and long-term, joint strikes by health unions in January.

As with the upcoming Royal College of Nursing strike, affected trusts will do everything possible to minimise disruption for patients on Friday, December 21 and Friday, December 28.

“Their priority, as it has always been, is to ensure the safe delivery of care and services to patients during any industrial action, as well as to support the well-being of their employees.””