A daughter has made an emotional plea after her father was viciously attacked

The victim John Lowe, was attacked in broad daylight, leaving him severely injured and in a vegetative state.

The incident took place on Valentine’s Day at 10.00am in Salford’s Clarendon Park, and the police are treating it as attempted murder.

In response to this terrible attack, Lily 35 has launched a campaign, #Justice4John, to encourage any potential witnesses to come forward with information, and she has taken her plea to social media with one million followers through her comedy sketches and anti-drug campaigning on TikTok.

In a social media video, she said “I beg you, anyone, that was on Clarendon Park, please be a hero and come forward.

“He didn’t deserve this. Please come forward with some information, identify the attacker, and bring peace and a bit of justice to our family.

“This monster is on the streets of Salford. He could do this to your son, your brother, your dad.”

The incident has shaken the local community in Clarendon Park, and the severity of John’s injuries has left his family devastated. Lily’s emotional appeal portrays the devastating impact that the attack has had on her family and highlights the wider implications for the community. John was described as a “big character,” and the attack leaves the community feeling unsafe and fearful.

The police have made an arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, however, the 32-year-old man has been released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or through the LiveChat function on www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 1218 of 14/02/23.

