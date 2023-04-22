A deceptive fraudster has been jailed after scamming over £1m from North East victims

Paul Henderson, 55, has been handed a jail sentence after his cruel actions targeting 23 victims to steal money from them through investment fraud.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), were first made aware of suspicions around Henderson in 2018.

A dedicated team was put on the case and began carrying out an investigation into his suspected dodgy dealings.

Complex enquiries including gathering bank account information, document recovery and identifying victims were carried out resulting in an overwhelming case of evidence.

Henderson, of Mansion Heights, Whickham, was arrested in March 2018, he was subsequently charged with several fraud offences.

Henderson knew the evidence stacked against him and eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year on January 27.

It was revealed Henderson had been conducting several fraudulent schemes and using money from new schemes to help sell his others to unsuspecting victims from 2012-2018.

Today (Thursday), Henderson appeared before the same court and was sentenced to eight years and nine months imprisonment.

At court a number of victims spoke of the trauma Henderson had put them through and the lasting impact his schemes have had on them and loved ones.

One woman spoke on behalf of her son who was a victim and had passed away from Covid during the legal proceedings. She spoke of the kind child she had lost who had requested to take less than the full amount he had lost so other victims would be able to receive some of their money back too.

Another victim said: “Our lives have been completely altered. Paul took our money that was for our retirement. Money that we can never make up as we are pensioners, money that he knew he could not and would not pay back.”

Following the sentence, T/Detective Inspector Thomas Maughan from NEROCU, spoke of the bravery of victims and warns others of the dangers of investing their money.

He said: “Firstly I want to thank victims for speaking up and all their work during the investigation, they have been a big part of securing this outcome.

“Henderson has shown no consideration for the impact his criminal actions has on his victims and how their lives are changed forever. He is a cruel and deceptive man who will now face the consequences of his choices.

“Finally, I urge others looking to invest money to take a step back- if it sounds too good to be true it probably is. Always take financial advice from a trusted professional before investing and parting with any money. People like Henderson are looking to exploit trusting people who have saved and worked hard.”

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Chandler, Head of Economic Crime at NEROCU, said: “Economic crime poses an increasingly complex threat to UK national security and prosperity. Criminals continue to seek ways to commit, and benefit from, economic crime including fraud and money laundering, fuelling serious organised crime, and causing harm to people’s finances, wellbeing, and the interests of legitimate businesses.

“The North East Regional Economic Crime Unit are fully committed to pursuing criminals and enablers of economic crime.”

If you have any concerns, you have been a victim of fraud then search ‘Action Fraud’ online for more advice and how to report it.