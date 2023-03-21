A dedicated police team is keeping a foot on the gas to help crack down on nuisance off-road bikers and antisocial behaviour

Officers conducted high-visibility patrols on off-road motorbikes as part of ongoing efforts to prevent and combat the issue in Gedling and surrounding areas.

It follows a number of complaints from members of the public concerning off-road bike activity in parks and green areas.

While on patrol at the Calverton pit site, officers located an off-road bike and issued the rider with a Section 59 warning notice, which give police the power to seize vehicles if they are seen being driven or ridden in an antisocial manner again.

The rider, who was also dealt with after being caught with some cannabis, left after being escorted from the site.

Several other riders were given warning notices with regards to off-road bike activity.

Officers also engaged with members of the public and dog walkers during their proactive patrols and listened to their concerns.

Further off-road bike patrols took place in areas including Netherfield, Calverton, Arnold, Carlton, Mapperley and Lambley, during Sunday’s operation (19 March 2023) which was led by PC Tom Packer and PCSO Trevor Parkinson.

Offenders involved in the illegal and antisocial use of off-road bikes can face prosecution and run the risk of having their bikes seized.

Inspector Mark Stanley, Gedling’s Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, said: “This was targeted intelligence-led activity based on information provided by the public. We had a number of positive interactions with members of the public and dog walkers who were all happy to see us.

“It shows we are continuing to listen to people’s concerns, taking them seriously and responding to them.

“I want to reassure members of the public we will be continuing our efforts, working with our partners, to prevent and reduce this type of antisocial behaviour which we know is an ongoing issue of concern in our communities.”

Nottinghamshire Police is asking members of the public to report off-road bike activity so further targeted patrols can be conducted in hotspot areas. Please call 101 to report any concerns.