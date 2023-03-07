Tuesday, March 7, 2023
A deer was shot and killed in the woods near Cobham, and witnesses are being sought

Officers from the force’s Rural Task Force are investigating the incident after the white stag was discovered dead in Cobham Woods, near Albatross Avenue, on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

This is the second deer found dead, with the first being discovered on Tuesday, January 20. Officers believe a high-powered rifle was used to inflict gunshot wounds on both animals’ faces.

While the location is remote, police are looking for witnesses to the incidents, which are believed to have occurred at night, or anyone with information about people or vehicles seen in the area on or near the dates of the incidents.

Rural Crime Co-Ordinator Douglas Robertson said: ‘The evidence from these two deer attacks would indicate that no other animals were used to hunt them and that they have been shot.

‘The manner in which they were shot would have caused significant suffering to the animals, and the use of a powerful firearm in a public location poses a high risk to any other person in the area.

Police are collaborating with partner organisations to identify those responsible. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us so that we can investigate and hold those responsible accountable.’

Anyone with information should call the north Kent appeal line at 01474 366149 and reference case number 26-0273. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.

