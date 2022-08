Information is being sought after a medical kit was stolen from a village near Ashford.

A defibrillator was stolen from its case outside Bethersden Village Hall in Forge Hill around 10.15 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Anyone with information about the Bethersden theft should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting case number 46/147298/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.