A delivery driver was attacked by a group of men who threatened him with a knife, according to detectives

by uknip247

The robbery occurred on Tuesday around 7.30 p.m. in Nottingham’s Gamble Street (24 January 2023).

Four men approached the driver and attempted to steal his moped. The victim was repeatedly punched in the head before one of the attackers pulled out a blade.

One of the men grabbed the victim’s moped and house keys during the struggle.

They were interrupted by a passing car and fled the scene on mopeds or motorbikes in the direction of Alfreton Road.

“The victim was left extremely shaken and confused by the incident, and it must have been upsetting for him,” said Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton of Nottinghamshire Police.

“We will not tolerate this type of attack on someone who works hard and earns a living in the city. We are determined to find the perpetrators and return this man’s keys to him.

“This is a busy part of the city and we would like to hear from anyone with information about what happened in the moments before, during and after the incident.

“Please contact us if you witnessed anything or have any dash-cam footage that could assist officers.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident 639 of January 24, 2023, or Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.

