A deprived sex offender has been sentenced after police discovered he had been making indecent images of children.

In October 2020, officers received intelligence from the National Crime Agency (NCA) regarding 30-year-old #Gateshead man, Adam Ward.

Due to the intelligence received, Northumbria Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team sprang into action and attended Ward’s home address – resulting in the seizure of a number of electronic devices.

Following an extensive and complex investigation and an examination of the devices, which showed a collection of indecent images of children, Ward was arrested

Ward was subsequently charged with sexual assault on a child, voyeurism, taking indecent images of children, making indecent images of children and possession of extreme images.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court across several dates and subsequently pleaded guilty to all charges.

Today, he appeared before the same court and was sentenced to four years and four months with a five year and eight month extended licence.

In a statement Northumbria Police said

“Ward’s actions are despicable, but we have been able to strike and secure the evidence needed to secure a conviction.

“We would like to thank the families involved for their assistance, resilience and patience throughout the investigation.

“We hope this sends a firm message to other potential offenders that our robust stance on this deplorable type of crime remains strong, and that the next person at your door could very well be us.

“We would always encourage anyone with information about this type of offending, or anyone who thinks they have been a victim, to come forward and talk to us.

“You will be heard and supported, and we will work hard to ensure any offenders have their day in court.

Anyone with concerns or wishing to report a crime can find support via the Northumbria Police website”

