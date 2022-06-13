Corey Dobbe, 23, was discovered injured on Harleston Close on the night of June 13, 2021, and died shortly afterwards.

Moise Djuku has been the subject of a year-long manhunt, with a £5,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture.

Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis believes Mr Djuku has “crucial information” about what occurred.

Humberside Police have released images of Mr Djuku in an attempt to locate him. “I’m confident that someone out there knows where he is,” Mr Curtis said.

“It’s a challenge and frustrating, but more so for the family,” he said, adding that the force wanted justice for Corey and his family.

Moise Djuku, who is thought to have “critical information,” is wanted by police.

He went on to say that the public had been “brilliant” with information, but he was looking for “one person with one golden nugget of information to break the case” to come forward.

“There is a sizable cash reward for [Moise Djuku’s] capture.”

Officers with Humberside Police believe someone was assisting Mr Djuku in staying under the radar in order to avoid detection, but justice will be served for Corey’s family in the end.

“We respond to every piece of information that arrives. All we can do is keep going, keep the grind going “Mr. Curtis continued.

