A detective who has put numerous child sex offenders behind bars has been crowned Nottinghamshire Police’s top officer

Det Con Kerry Stringfellow began working in the force’s child abuse investigation team in 2011 and has since secured convictions against more than 30 dangerous individuals.

Child sexual abuse investigations are often challenging and complex – especially where there are evidential difficulties.

But DC Stringfellow has overseen a string of successful prosecutions against calculating and predatory sex offenders.

In the past two years, they include:

Ian Linley, 46, of Eastwood – jailed for 24 years after a jury found him guilty of repeatedly raping and abusing a schoolgirl.

Robson Thompson, 25, of no fixed address – jailed for 12 years and an additional five years on licence for rape and sexual assault against a young boy.

Christopher Wright, 29, of Clay Cross – jailed for 16 years for raping two young boys at addresses in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

DC Stringfellow’s high conviction rate led to her winning the ‘Officer of the Year’ category at this year’s Nottinghamshire Police Force Awards ceremony, held at the force’s Arnold headquarters on Tuesday (25 April).

She was nominated by Detective Sergeant Vincent Clark, who said he was impressed by DC Stringfellow’s success rate at trial and how she manages a demanding workload, all while assisting in the tutoring and training of colleagues.

He said: “Kerry has demonstrated consistent and continued excellent performance which is reflected in an impressive success rate at trial resulting in significant sentences for those who offend against the most vulnerable.

“The investigations are often complex with extensive enquiries and complicated by young vulnerable victims some who can provide limited or no verbal evidence and where carefully considered victim strategy and on-going management is key to successful prosecution.

“Kerry excels in her interaction with those victims and is therefore fundamental in achieving best evidence.

“She is passionate about the work she undertakes which is reflected in her performance, commitment, and engagement with those that she deals with.

“I am also impressed with her work as a tutor, assisting colleagues and delivering training.”

The nomination was endorsed by Detective Inspector Rob Routledge, who said: “DC Stringfellow repeatedly displays professionalism, courage and a strong investigative mindset.

“She is an experienced officer within the Child Abuse Investigation Unit and a credit to the force.”

DC Stringfellow said she was thrilled to win the Officer of the Year award.

She said: “I feel very honoured and immensely proud to have won the award and just to be nominated by my team and sergeant was extremely special and deeply rewarding. I also feel a tiny bit embarrassed, but have not stopped smiling!

“Whilst the role is often very challenging, I work with children of all ages and get to know the families really well, supporting them throughout the often lengthy and emotive investigations. I have been fortunate that I have had lots of successful convictions at court and played a small part in supporting families through very difficult times to get justice and hopefully some closure.