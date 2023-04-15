A Devil worshipper who escaped from a secure hospital for the second time has been located

Police appealed to the public for assistance in tracing 26-year-old Mosa Abid who had absconded while on escorted hospital leave in Ealing on Monday, 10 April.



Mosa was located by officers after a call from a member of the public at around 10:00hrs in the Northolt area on Saturday, 15 April. He has been returned to the hospital.



Police would like to thank the public for their support in assisting in locating Mosa Abid.