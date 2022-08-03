On Saturday, July 23, around 11.10 a.m., Stephen Harrington, 47, was discovered seriously injured on land along Marlpit Lane.

He was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, where he died on Monday, July 25th, surrounded by his loved ones. Specialist officers are assisting his next of kin as the investigation continues.

Stephen’s family said in a statement released through the force, “Stephen, our son, brother, husband, father, nephew, uncle, and dear friend, was taken from us in a cruel and brutal way on July 23, 2022.”

“His death has left us all devastated and heartbroken, with an unfillable void in our lives.”

“Stephen was a devoted father who treasured every moment he spent with his daughter.” He was a hard worker and a loving husband to his wife. Stephen’s love for his mother and sisters was undeniable and visible to all. Uncle Steve was loved and will be missed by all of his nieces, nephews, and aunties.

“He was a fiercely loyal and entertaining friend.” All you had to do if you needed him for anything was ask, and he would be there.

“We’re all going to have to learn to live with the fact that we’ll never see his smile, hear his laugh, or spend time with him again.”

“If you have any information that can help bring Stephen’s case to justice, please find it in your hearts to come forward – if not for our family, do it for the kind and loving man who will never see his daughter grow up or walk her down the aisle.” “Please do it for Stephen.”

Three men have been charged with murder: Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook; Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook; and Thomas Goldring, 20, of no fixed address.

They appeared in Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 1st, and were remanded in custody to appear in Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Detectives continue to ask for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have witnessed any unusual or suspicious behaviour near Marlpit Lane between Friday evening (July 22) and Saturday morning (July 23).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by going online or calling 101 and referencing Operation Bridport. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to police by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.