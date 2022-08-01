The victim, in his twenties, was sitting at a table at the fast food restaurant on Northbrook Street in Newbury when he became involved in a “verbal altercation” with three other people who had approached him.

He fell backwards off his chair after one of them punched him in the face. The victim, who received a black eye, did not require medical attention following the attack, which occurred around 8.17 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

Thames Valley Police has now released CCTV images of a man and two women with whom they want to speak about the incident. The police believe they have ‘vital information.’

PS Richard Tarrant, an investigating officer based at Newbury police station, said, “We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the individuals in this image to please get in touch.” You can contact us by filing a report online or calling 101 and quoting reference number 43220314916. Alternatively, for complete anonymity, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”