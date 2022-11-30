A disgruntled pizza delivery driver attacked and robbed his boss after he had earlier told him he was unfit for work

Self-employed Jabbram Hussain followed the victim as he drove home from work on the night of 3 October 2022.

The victim pulled over into a layby on the A46, before the exit for Flintham, after getting a phone call from his wife.

Minutes later Hussain turned up. The 40-year-old opened the driver’s door, punched the victim and demanded money from him.

Hussain stole a quantity of cash from the victim before he drove away from the scene.

Earlier that day the victim had told Hussain to leave work as he believed he was not in a fit state.

Following inquiries Hussain, of Noel Street, Nottingham, was stopped and arrested by police following the incident.

He was subsequently charged and went on to plead guilty to a charge of robbery.

Hussain was jailed for three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday 23 November 2022.

Police Constable Richard Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent, pre-meditated attack where Hussain waited for the victim to finish work before following him.

“This was a frightening incident which left the victim feeling afraid and shaken.

“As a result of the ensuing detailed investigation, I’m pleased we were able to bring Hussain to justice.

“Now he has been locked up I hope it provides the victim with some comfort as well as reassuring people that Nottinghamshire Police will always do everything in its power to protect the public from people like Hussain and seek justice for victims.”